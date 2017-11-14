Hardik Patel sex CD controversy: What will be the impact on Gujarat Assembly election

Gujarat’s Patidar leader Hardik Patel is making headlines from quite a few days and his sex CD has become the hot topic of discussion in Gujarat and among news agencies. The CD is just out before the Gujarat election which is on December 9 and 14 in two phases. This would be sudden shock for the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader. Hardik Patel who is raising voice for Patidar and Patels reservation in government job in Gujarat has said that the CD is morphed and doctored and accused BJP for releasing the CD on the crucial time of elections.

Even congress was seen defending Hardik, senior Gujarat Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil yesterday told mediapersons that the steadfast and authentic approach of Hardik to take on the ruling BJP in the state showed that he had the “DNA of Sardar Patel”, who could not be broken or suppressed by the British.

“Hardik Patel is fighting against the injustices meted out to his community with a steadfastness and authenticity which could not be bought over even by the crores of rupees of (BJP chief) Amit Shah and could not be broken even after he was jailed for months,” he had said, reacting to a purported sex clip of the Patidar leader which surfaced on the social media. What ever may be the truth but this has brought a storm in the election and this could harm the image of Hardik Patel.

on the other hand BJP is leaving chance to attack Hardik and trying to thrash his image. And now the PAAS leader has rejected that he is not in the video but not registered a case against it. Moreover Hardik Patel gave the impression of justifying his act by saying that he was yet to marry and he was not impotent this statement can gain youth support but older people will not agree to this and sex before marriage is immoral. The latest video of Hardik will have some affect on his image and popularity, earlier there was a video which emerged in 2015 a sex CD allegedly of the Patidar leader had been released. However, Hardik Patel never approached the police even in that case.

Further, in photographs which have gone viral on the social media, a man resembling Hardik Patel is indulging in pleasures of life such as drinking liquor and smoking. He has also been seen carrying arms in the past. If all this is aggregated together than it shows that he will lose his stand among his supporters.