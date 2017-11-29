Hands off ‘Padmavati’, Supreme Court tells politicians

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on politicians in power given to making profound comments on yet-to-be-released controversial Hindi epic “Padmavati,” saying it may prejudice the censor board which has not yet cleared it.

For the same reason, a 3-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra dismissed a petition by Delhi lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma seeking a ban on the movie’s release abroad, saying “we are governed by the rule of law” and any order at this stage could influence the censor.

“When the matter is pending before the Central Board of Film Certification for grant of certificate, nobody holding a responsible position should comment, as it would amount to violation of the principle of the rule of law,” said the Chief Justice on behalf of the Bench which also included Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud.

The Chief Justice went out of the way to comment on statements of many BJP chief ministers and ministers threatening to ban screening of the film in their states unless controversial sections are removed.

“Responsible people in power and public office say certain things, and make comments on certain aspects, that violate the rule of law. We are sure they will be guided by the basic premise under the rule of law and not venture outside,” he said.

This was the second petition of the lawyer dismissed by the Bench. He had earlier tried to block an all-India release of the movie on account of objectionable matters agitating the Rajput community across the country.

The film producers and directors deferred the release on December 1 after the censor board refused clearance and sought a series of clarifications. Their counsel Harish Salve said advocate Sharma’s petition was frivolous as there was no intention to release the film abroad until it had received classification at home.

The Rajput groups have been staging violent demonstrations against “Padmavati” amid rumours that it will depict a romance between a Rajput queen and a Muslim ruler, despite repeated denials by its director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has even received murder threats.

His repeated invite to the agitators for screening of the movie fell on deaf ears. Those belonging to the Rajput Karni Sena group even attacked him and vandalised the film’s set in Jaipur last January during its shooting.

The court does not take cognizance of events not placed before it, but the Chief Justice of India apparently saw the political hand of the ruling party behind the built-up against the movie; therefore, he felt it necessary to chastise, without naming any individual as such.