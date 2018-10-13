Guwahati: 4 injured in a blast ahead of Durga pooja

Guwahati: At least four people were injured on Saturday in a blast here, police said. The explosion took place near Sukreswar temple in the city’s highly secured Pan Bazaar area that houses the High Court building, Deputy Commissioner’s Office and many other important buildings. “Four persons received minor injuries in the explosion. They were rushed to the Mahendra Mohan Choudhry hospital and their condition is stated to be stable,” said Guwahati Joint Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah. He ruled out the possibility of a bomb explosion and said that the police were trying to ascertain the exact cause.