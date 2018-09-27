Gujarat town tense after attack on two Bajrang Dal activists

Rajkot: A bandh was called Thursday in Halvad town in Gujarat’s Morbi district after two Bajrang Dal activists were allegedly attacked by a group of people reportedly belonging to a minority community, police said. Police said that Bhavesh Thakkar and Alpesh Parejiya were attacked in Jungri Vaas, over 80 kilometres from here, late Wednesday night by a group of people with whom the duo had a scuffle two days ago.

Even as police was rushed to the area late Wednesday night, a scrap godown was set ablaze by unidentified persons, the official informed. During the “Halvad bandh” called Thursday by the local Bajrang Dal unit, heaps of paper were burnt in some places, the official said, adding that the situation was tense but under control now.

“The situation is under control now. We have deployed police personnel across the town to maintain law and order,” Morbi Superintendent of Police Karanraj Vaghela said Thursday. A Halvad police station official said that a case of rioting had been registered, based on the duo’s complaint, and a probe was underway. The Halvad police official added that no arrests had been made in this connection so far.

He said that Thakkar and Parejia had been shifted to Ahmedabad for medical treatment. Some people also protested in Junagadh against the attack, an official said.