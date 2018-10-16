Gujarat horror: Immigrant allegedly rapes and murders 3 year-old-girl, body found in polythene bag

Surat: A three-and-a-half-year-old girl was raped and choked to death in Gujarat by a neighbour. The body of the girl, who had gone missing, was found Monday from a locked house in the same building where she lived in Surat city, police said.

“The girl went missing on the night of October 13. The body, wrapped inside a polythene bag, was found from a locked room of a neighbour on October 15 evening,” a police official told Hindustan Times on condition of anonymity.

The body was found in a house on the ground floor of the building in Godadra area, he said. “After the missing complaint was registered, we had formed eight or nine teams to search for the girl. After checking CCTV footage of the society, it was found that the girl had not gone out of the building,” police said. Police recovered her body while checking every house in the building. “The girl lived with her parents and other two little siblings on the first floor of the same building. Her family is not from Gujarat”, police added.

“The ground floor of the building was occupied by a man form Bihar named Anil Yadav, who is about 18-20 years of age”, police informed. Preliminary reports suggest he might have fled to his native place in Bihar. “Two teams have left for Bihar in search of the accused”, the official said.

The family of the girl has refused to collect her body from hospital until the absconding accused is arrested. The family members have been protesting outside Simer Hospital demanding strict action against the accused.

With PTI inputs