Gujarat Elections Result: Farooq Abdullah believes ‘neech’ remark held Congress back

New Delhi: Without taking name of Congress’ leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah said on Tuesday the grand-old party would have won Gujarat elections, had some of its leaders avoided using wrong words.

“I do not want to take any names, but if some people wouldn’t have said certain wrong things then the Congress would have won in Gujarat,” Abdullah said, suggesting that Congress lost due to Aiyar’s “neech” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Regarding Himachal Pradesh’s result, the NC president said it was nothing new for the state as it was a regular pattern there. “In Himachal Pradesh, one party unseats the other every five years, it is nothing new,” he told media before entering Parliament house to attend winter session.

On being asked if a conspiracy to defeat Prime Minister Modi in elections was made in Pakistan, Abdullah said, “Pakistan never Conspires”. The BJP stood victorious in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections with 44 seats while the Congress pocketed 20 in the total 68 constituencies. In Gujarat, the BJP won the election for the 182-member assembly with a clear majority of 99 seats.