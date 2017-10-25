Gujarat Elections: Narendra Patel filed a complaint against six BJP men for offering bribe

Gandhinagar: Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Narendra Patel, who created a sensation of sorts when he charged the state BJP leadership of offering a bribe of Rs one crore on Tuesday, filed a complaint with the chief judicial magistrate here against six people for bribing, cheating, betrayal and threatening him.

His complaint names Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani, BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya, BJP youth leader Rutvij Patel and Varun Patel, the PAAS leader who joined the BJP last week. Narendra Patel had a created a stir when he first said at a press conference that he was joining the BJP and later in the day retracted to say that he was forced into making the announcement. He had waved a wad of currency notes to assert that he was offered Rs one crore to switch sides and was paid an advance of Rs 10 lakhs.

Narendra Patel has charged that he was threatened by the BJP chief in the presence of five others that if he did not join their party, he would be made to face numerous police cases and spend time in jail. He was forced to accompany the BJP chief before the media, where the announcement of his joining the BJP was made.