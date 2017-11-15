Gujarat Elections 2017: BJP CEC to meet to decide candidates
PTI Photo
New Delhi: Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah, would meet here on Wednesday evening to decide the candidates for the Gujarat assembly elections.
“There is a meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee in the evening to discuss the candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls,” a BJP leader told IANS.
The two phase elections will be held on December 9 and 14. The results will be announced along with that of Himachal Pradesh on December 18.
The first phase of the polls in Gujarat will cover 89 constituencies in 19 districts while the second phase will cover 93 constituencies spread across 14 districts.
The filing of nominations for the polls began on November 14.
