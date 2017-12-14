Gujarat Election 2nd Phase 2017: PM Modi casts his vote in Sabarmati

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday casts his vote in the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, amid thousands of supporters surrounding the booth in Sabarmati.

Prime Minister Modi’s, whose residential address falls in Sabarmati constituency, exercised his voting right from booth number 115 here in Ranip. BJP’s sitting MLA Arvind Patel is up against Congress’ Jitubhai Patel from the Sabarmati seat.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah cast his vote in a polling booth in Naranpura.

“I appeal the voters of Gujarat to come out and vote for the development of the state and participate in the celebration of democracy,” he said.

The voting will continue till 5 pm in more than 25,000 polling stations. In the second and final phase of elections, 93 constituencies spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat will go to the polls. A total of 851 candidates are in the fray and over 2.22 lakh people will take part in the election to decide their fate.

The security has been increased in various parts of the state in the wake of the polls. The BJP has fielded 93 candidates for this phase, while Congress has fielded only 91. The voter turnout in the first phase of the polls was 68 per cent.

The results will be declared on December 18. In the 2012 assembly polls, the BJP won 115 seats, while the Congress bagged 61.