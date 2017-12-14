Gujarat Election 2nd phase 2017: Congress complains to EC over PM Modi’s roadshow after casting vote

New Delhi: The Congress Party on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on their road shows during the polls, saying that the Election Commission (EC) has gone mum and distanced itself from its responsibility.

“The way Modiji is doing road shows with the help of Election Commission shows that the puppet EC has shut its eyes while the constitution is being blasted every moment. Prime Minister Modiji forgot that after 22 years of poor governance, people of Gujarat have rejected the BJP and no techniques are going to help him. The EC too has distanced itself from all its responsibilities”, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said in a press conference here.

He added that Prime Minister Modi’s sinking boat is getting help from the EC, which is not going to help the former.

Another Congress leader, Ashok Gehlot, further said that Prime Minister Modi’s road show after casting vote is a clear case of violation of the model code of conduct.

“EC seems to be working under pressure from the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister Office”, he added.

Surjewala further said when the Congress Party went to the Election Commission to speak about it (Prime Minister Modi’s road show) “they asked us to come after 5 p.m.”

“The Chief Election Commissioner who was a personal secretary to Modiji is still working for the latter. They are taking orders from the PM, which is very shameful,” he noted.

Surjewala further said when they told the EC that they will sit outside the EC’s office in protest that is when they listened and gave time to the party members.

Bashing the Election Commission, Surjewala said that the former has become a “frontal organisation” of the BJP.

Surjewala had earlier said that the Congress party will expose the “double standards of an Election Commission subservient to whims of BJP and the entire scam on NPA’s”.

Speaking about Non-Performing Asset (NPA) Surjewala added that, “Yesterday PM said that NPA scam exists. If NPA scam exists then who gave birth to it? During United Progressive Alliance’s (UPA) tenure the amount was 2 lakh 74 thousand crore, while it increased to seven lakh 42 thousand crore during BJP’s time.”

Yesterday, Prime Minister Modi said that the NPA (Non Performing Asset) was the biggest scam of the previous UPA Government.

“The hullabaloo over the NPAs is the biggest liability given to our government by the economists of the previous (UPA) government. NPA was the biggest scam of the UPA government. It was the much bigger scam than Commonwealth, 2G, Coal block allocation scams,” Prime Minister Modi had said.