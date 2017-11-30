Gujarat Election 2017: PM Modi meets little Modi at Navsari rally; watch video

Dressed like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a young boy from Gujarat shared the stage with PM Modi during his election rally in Navsari on Wednesday. During the rally, there was a brief moment that put a smile on anyone’s face and no doubt as why the Prime Minister of the country would want to shared it from his Twitter account.

In a delighted moment, a young kid dressed up as PM Modi was called on stage to meet the man himself. Dressing up as PM Modi does, the boy wore an off-white kurta with a grey jacked and also had a lotus emblem saffron scarf draped around his neck. From the white beard to the spectacles, the little boy had dressed up just like the Prime Minister. In the video shared by Prime Minister, Modi looked delighted to meet his young fan. He warmly greeted the boy and asked him to wave to the crowd like he does. He also had a brief chat with him before the boy walked off. PM is also seen asking the boy about the black threat on his wrist and the boy also pointed a similar black thread on PM’s wrist, a detail that PM Modi seemed impressed with.

Doesn’t my young friend look like someone? Have a look. pic.twitter.com/nkT9JJafgQ

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 29, 2017

According to report in Indian express, the boy is supposedly suffering from cancer and is a huge fan of PM Modi, and even though he’s suffering from an untreatable disease, it was his sheer will power that enabled him to come and meet his role model.