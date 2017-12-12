Gujarat Assembly Polls: Rahul Gandhi makes PM Modi change tack

Gandhinagar: As Gujarat canvassing entered the slog overs, Congress President Rahul Gandhi took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his home turf criticising him for shifting the narrative from Gujarat issues to Pak meddling. “Modiji is talking about Japan, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

This is Gujarat election, talk a little about Gujarat, too” he said, adding that only a few people are happy in Gujarat — the industrialists, Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah who turns Rs 50,000 into Rs 80 crores in just three months. Soon after, the Prime Minister shifted to issues nearer home. ”When we went to the farmers for the ‘krishi mahotsav’, we did not go out helping the rich. We went out among the poor.

Sadly, Congress leaders, who are born to richness, will never be able to understand what poverty is. During the height of summer I would go to the villages of Gujarat and ask parents to educate their children. Whose children were they — Ambani’s? Or were they of the poor and the impoverished?” he demanded. The campaigning for the remaining 93 seats closes on Tuesday evening. Both Modi and Gandhi were denied permission to hold rallies in Ahmedabad on Monday.