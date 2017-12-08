Gujarat Assembly polls: Besides rallies, BJP comes up with laser light show for campaigning

Ahmedabad: With the Gujarat assembly elections dates inching closer, the political parties are leaving no stones unturned to woo the voters. From holding innumerable rallies to visiting temples, the star campaigners of the leading political parties are making every possible effort to garner the vote banks.

Gujarat has been a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stronghold for last 22 years, and, to maintain its grip over the state, the saffron party is using technology to enthral voters.

Apart from holding countless rallies, BJP has now come up with unique style of campaigning by putting up a laser light show at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

“It is a new form of campaigning which is called projection maping. In this, we have put a cutout of Gujarat map and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture. The projection will be done on this cutout only. In the cutout, a glimpse of development that has taken place in Gujarat and Prime Minister Modi’s achievements will be projected so that people of the state can memories it,” BJP leader Anil Jain told the media.

The two-phase Gujarat assembly elections will take place on December 9 and 14, while the results will be out on December 18.