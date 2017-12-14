Gujarat Assembly Elections: TV channels told to blank out Rahul Gandhi interview

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday asked TV channels to “forthwith stop” airing interviews of Rahul Gandhi, as they violate the election law and directed the Gujarat poll authorities to lodge an FIR against anyone violating the legal provisions. One such interview has become the latest flashpoint between the BJP and the Congress, with the latter accusing Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Minister Piyush Goyal of “threatening” journalists in the name of poll code.

In a press statement, the poll panel said Gandhi had talked in an interview to a Gujarat channel about the Assembly elections, the second phase for which is slated for Thursday. Such display falls within the definition of “election matter” and can’t be aired for 48 hours in the run-up to the polls, the commission has contended.

The EC has also issued a show-cause notice to Gandhi for the “prima facie” violation of the poll rules. ‘’Explain why action should not be taken against you for violating provisions of the model code of conduct, failing which the commission will decide the matter without any further reference to you,” said the notice issued to the Congress scion.

The Congress hit back, asking the Election Commission also to take note of PM Modi’s interview to TV channels “right before the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 in violation of the model code.” Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala asserted that any press conference or interviews in the ‘cooling-off period’ of 48 hours to the media do not constitute ‘campaigning’. He told a press conference that the channel which aired Rahul’s interview was getting angry phone calls from the Prime Minister’s Office and condemned this kind of attempt to gag the media.

BUT WHAT ABOUT THE SEA PLANE?

In a related development, the Congress also asked the Election Commission to take a note of the expenditure incurred on PM Modi’s Sea Plane ride and travel to the river side in Ahmedabad in a rally in violation of the district authorities banning road show by both him and Rahul Gandhi. Resorting to the sea plane ride in lieu of his banned road show also violates the model code of conduct, the party said.

Goa Congress President Shantaram Naik, a lawyer and an ex-MP, said Modi was the BJP’s star campaigner and hence the expenditure on his Sea Plane ride will have to be borne by the BJP candidates as election expenses.

“Sea plane ride in any case cannot be treated as ‘travel’ within the meaning of election law,” Naik said, pointing out that the ride on the last day of campaign was an advertisement for which the BJP had not taken exemption and as such its advertisement expenses running into crores will have to be borne by the respective BJP candidates. He said this ride may overshoot the ceiling of the poll expenses and it may result in disqualification of the respective candidates.