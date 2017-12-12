Gujarat Assembly Elections: Seaplane pilot defines PM Modi as a good passenger

Ahmedabad: John Goulet, the pilot of the sea-plane, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew, described him as a good passenger and termed it a historic moment. Modi had visited the Dharoli Dam and the Ambaji Temple, on the banks of the Sabarmati River in a seaplane.

Speaking to ANI, Goulet said: “It was a very pleasing experience. I gave him (Modi) safety briefing. He is a very good passenger. Seaplanes are very common in many countries. It should be popular in India also as you have lakes, rivers and the coastal areas.

Captain John Goulet is a Canadian pilot and the President of Goulet Aviation Services. He has over 40 years of experience in international commercial aviation and subject matter expert.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi travelled in a sea-plane, which is the first-ever flight by such a craft in the country. His return journey would also be by the same seaplane. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said that this is for the first time in the history of the country, that a seaplane would land on a water body.

Also, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday called Modi’s seaplane journey a ‘big revolution’ in the field of transport. He further informed that within three months, the central government would formulate its rules and regulations and start seaplanes’ transport in different states of India by mid-2018.

When asked if Modi commuting through seaplane has to do anything with the Gujarat elections, Gadkari said, “As per rules and regulations, a Prime Minister can use any transport facility. It has nothing to do with the elections. If Rahul Gandhi wants he can also use it. There is no politics in it. In fact, I feel proud that the Prime Minister of this country took the trial.”

The remaining parts of Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, are slated to go for polls in the second and last phase on December 14. The first phase of polling took place on December 9 and recorded a voter turnout of 68 percent. Counting of votes and results would be announced on December 18.