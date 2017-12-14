Gujarat Assembly Elections: BJP nervous? Poll invite to envoys was withdrawn

Gujarat: Anxiety is writ large on the BJP’S brow about the Gujarat results. According to a veteran journalist’s report, western diplomats posted in New Delhi are puzzled because several months ago embassies of various countries received an invitation from the Gujarat govern-ment asking them to send representatives to visit the state during the elections as observers of the poll process.

The oblique invitation was to view the demonstration of strength in Narendra Modi’s home-state. Suddenly a week earlier, the invitation was withdrawn. The implications are clear. Ninety-three constituencies spread over 14 districts of northern and central Gujarat go to polls on Thursday sealing the fate of the political leadership of Gujarat for the next five years. The first round of voting for 89 seats of Saurashtra and South Gujarat took place on December 9. The results will come along with Himachal Pradesh on December 18.

Urban seats, which have been the backbone of the BJP tally, will decide the state’s fate. The BJP had won 60 of the 64 such seats in 2012. The PM’s entire exercise, which bordered on self-vilification as well as levelling allegations against former constitutional entities, was aimed at safeguarding this vote bank.

Gujarat, after Modi left for Delhi in 2014, has been a state in drift with the BJP government caught in the quagmire of caste conflagrations leading to the emergence of three youth leaders – Hardik Patel of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), Jignesh Mevani championing Dalit causes and Alpesh Thakore spearheading OBC interests – who are proving a thorn in the BJP flesh.

Locked in the results of the Gujarat elections are the political futures of two of the countries’ top politicians. PM Modi fights a rear-guard battle to retain his home-state while challenger Rahul Gandhi, upgraded to head Congress, has emerged a serious challenger who is making a determined bid to wrest back a state which has been under two decades of BJP rule, the bulk of it under the present Modi as CM. If he succeeds or in a last-case scenario, manages to raise the Congress tally significantly, it will mark his emergence as a serious challenger to Modi with the 2019 general elections just about two years away.

A total of 851 candidates are in the fray and their fates will now be decided by over two crore voters.