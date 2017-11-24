Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Withdrawal of nomination papers for 1st phase ends today

Ahmedabad: The withdrawal of nomination papers for first phase of assembly polls in Gujarat ends today. Only 1280 nomination papers have been found valid, after scrutinising 1703 nomination papers filed for 89 Assembly seats in the first phase of polling in Gujarat.

The first phase of polling for 89 seats in 19 districts in Gujarat will be held on December 9. On the other hand, the filling of nomination papers for the second phase is still underway.

The last day of filing of nomination papers for the second phase of polling will be on November 27. The polling for the second phase will be held on December 14 and the counting for both the phases will take place on December 18.