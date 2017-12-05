Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Will BJP government be only for rich, asks Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, As part of his strategy to put one question daily to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked if the Bharatiya Janata Party’s government will be working only for the rich.

In a ditty form, Gandhi flayed the adverse impact of demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax, and inflation.

In his tweet, the Congress leader put out a tabulated list of essential commodities like milk, pulse, cooking gas, onions and tomatoes, giving the increase in their prices in percentage over a period of time.

The percentage-wise figures, however, were wrongly calculated. Later, the tweet was corrected to show increase in rupees against the listed commodities.

Gandhi has been putting one question every day in a bid to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Gujarat, which will vote in assembly elections on December 9 and 14.

He previously put out posers on unemployment among youths, women safety, education, “undue benefit” to power selling companies, state debt, and the Prime Minister’s flagship Housing for All scheme.