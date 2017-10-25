Free Press Journal
Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Shankersinh Vaghela unveils party symbol for Jan Vikalp Morcha

Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Shankersinh Vaghela unveils party symbol for Jan Vikalp Morcha

— By Asia News International | Oct 25, 2017 03:59 pm
Ahmedabad: Former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela on Wednesday unveiled the party symbol for the Jan Vikalp Morcha ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections.

“The Jan Vikalp Morcha will contest the elections on ‘tractor’ symbol of the All India Hindustan Congress Party,” he said in Ahmedabad.

He further said that his party believed in placing candidates on merits “unlike others who are doing horse trading.” The former Congress leader also announced that his party would not raise fund from the corporate houses.


“We won’t take funds from Ambani and Adani. If our government is formed, we’ll provide Rs. 5,000 pension to widow,” he added.

In September, Vaghela joined the ‘Jan Vikalp Morcha’, a party formed by his supporters. Earlier in July, Vaghela resigned as the Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly and sent his letter of resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

