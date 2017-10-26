Free Press Journal
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Poll dates, result dates and list of districts and constituencies

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Poll dates, result dates and list of districts and constituencies

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 26, 2017 01:02 pm
The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the dates of Gujarat Assembly Elections. It will take place in two phases on December 9 and 14. While the counting of votes will take place on December 18 along with the results for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2017, where elections are to be held on November 9. The announcement has set the stage for a high-stake battle between the ruling BJP and Congress.

The EC has announced the schedule of Gujarat elections almost two weeks after declaring the dates for Himachal Pradesh on October 12. The delay has led the opposition raise questions on deviations from the norm. They had alleged that Gujarat poll dates were not declared to help the Centre announce sops for the state. There are total 4.33 Crore electors in the state who will exercise their franchise during the two phases of the poll. Out of the 182 seats, 13 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and 27 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. According to the number of polling booths in the state has been increased from 44579 in 2012 to 50128 in 2017.

BJP has ruled the state since 1998, Congress is seeking to make a comeback. The poll panel said that voting for Gujarat elections in the first phase will take place across 89 constituencies in 19 districts. The second phase of voting will take place in 14 districts consisting of 93 constituencies.


Here is the list of districts and constituencies where voting will take place in December:

Poll Events Phase-1
(89 Constituencies)
 Phase-2
(93 Constituencies)
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification 14.11.2017  20.11.2017 
Last Date of Nominations 21.11.2017  27.11.2017 
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations 22.11.2017 28.11.2017 
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures 24.11.2017 30.11.2017
Date of Polling 09.12.2017 14.12.2017 
Date of Counting 18.12.2017 18.12.2017
Date before which election shall be completed 20.12.2017 20.12.2017
Phase – I (89 Assembly Constituencies)
Sr.
No.		 Name of District No. & Name of
Assembly Constituency
1 Kachchh 1 Abdasa
2 Mandvi
3 Bhuj
4 Anjar
5 Gandhidham (SC)
6 Rapar
2 Surendranagar 60 Dasada (SC)
61 Limbdi
62 Wadhwan
63 Chotila
64 Dhrangadhra
3 Morbi 65 Morbi
66 Tankara
67 Wankaner
4 Rajkot 68 Rajkot East
69 Rajkot West
70 Rajkot South
71 Rajkot Rural (SC)
72 Jasdan
73 Gondal
74 Jetpur
75 Dhoraji
5 Jamnagar 76 Kalavad (SC)
77 Jamnagar Rural
78 Jamnagar North
79 Jamnagar South
80 Jamjodhpur
6 Devbhumi Dwarka 81 Khambhalia
82 Dwarka
7 Porbandar 83 Porbandar
84 Kutiyana
8 Junagadh 85 Manavadar
86 Junagadh
87 Visavadar
88 Keshod
89 Mangrol
9 Gir Somnath 90 Somnath
91 Talala
92 Kodinar (SC)
93 Una
10 Amreli 94 Dhari
95 Amreli
96 Lathi
97 Savarkundla
98 Rajula
11 Bhavnagar 99 Mahuva
100 Talaja
101 Gariadhar
102 Palitana
103 Bhavnagar Rural
104 Bhavnagar East
105 Bhavnagar West
12 Botad 106 Gadhada (SC)
107 Botad
13 Narmada 148 Nandod (ST)
149 Dediapada (ST)
14 Bharuch 150 Jambusar
151 Vagra
152 Jhagadia (ST)
153 Bharuch
154 Ankleshwar
15 Surat 155 Olpad
156 Mangrol (ST)
157 Mandvi (ST)
158 Kamrej
159 Surat East
160 Surat North
161 Varachha Road
162 Karanj
163 Limbayat
164 Udhna
165 Majura
166 Katargam
167 Surat West
168 Choryasi
169 Bardoli (SC)
170 Mahuva (ST)
16 Tapi 171 Vyara (ST)
172 Nizar (ST)
17 Dangs 173 Dangs (ST)
18 Navsari 174 Jalalpore
175 Navsari
176 Gandevi (ST)
177 Bansda (ST)
19 Valsad 178 Dharampur (ST)
179 Valsad
180 Pardi
181 Kaprada (ST)
182 Umbergaon (ST)

 

Phase – II (93 Assembly Constituency)
Sr.
No.		 Name of District No. & Name of
Assembly Constituency
Ahmedabad 39 Viramgam
40 Sanand
41 Ghatlodia
42 Vejalpur
43 Vatva
44 Ellisbridge
45 Naranpura
46 Nikol
47 Naroda
48 Thakkarbapa Nagar
49 Bapunagar
50 Amraiwadi
51 Dariapur
52 Jamalpur – Khadia
53 Maninagar
54 Danilimda (SC)
55 Sabarmati
56 Asarwa (SC)
57 Daskroi
58 Dholka
59 Dhandhuka
Banaskantha 7 Vav
8 Tharad
9 Dhanera
10 Danta (ST)
11 Vadgam (SC)
12 Palanpur
13 Deesa
14 Deodar
15 Kankrej
3 Patan 16 Radhanpur
17 Chanasma
18 Patan
19 Sidhpur
4 Mahesana 20 Kheralu
21 Unjha
22 Visnagar
23 Becharaji
24 Kadi (SC)
25 Mahesana
26 Vijapur
5 Sabarkantha 27 Himatnagar
28 Idar (SC)
29 Khedbrahma (ST)
33 Prantij
6 Arvalli 30 Bhiloda (ST)
31 Modasa
32 Bayad
7 Gandhinagar 34 Dahegam
35 Gandhinagar South
36 Gandhinagar North
37 Mansa
38 Kalol
8 Anand 108 Khambhat
109 Borsad
110 Anklav
111 Umreth
112 Anand
113 Petlad
114 Sojitra
9 Kheda 115 Matar
116 Nadiad
117 Mehmedabad
118 Mahudha
119 Thasra
120 Kapadvanj
10 Mahisagar 121 Balasinor
122 Lunawada
123 Santrampur (ST)
11 Panchmahal 124 Shehra
125 Morva Hadaf (ST)
126 Godhra
127 Kalol
128 Halol
12 Dahod 129 Fatepura (ST)
130 Jhalod (ST)
131 Limkheda (ST)
132 Dahod (ST)
133 Garbada (ST)
134 Devgadhbaria
13 Vadodara 135 Savli
136 Vaghodia
140 Dabhoi
141 Vadodara City (SC)
142 Sayajigunj
143 Akota
144 Raopura
145 Manjalpur
146 Padra
147 Karjan
14 Chhota Udepur 137 Chhota Udaipur (ST)
138 Jetpur (ST)
139 Sankheda (ST)

