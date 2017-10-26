Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Poll dates, result dates and list of districts and constituencies

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the dates of Gujarat Assembly Elections. It will take place in two phases on December 9 and 14. While the counting of votes will take place on December 18 along with the results for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2017, where elections are to be held on November 9. The announcement has set the stage for a high-stake battle between the ruling BJP and Congress.
The EC has announced the schedule of Gujarat elections almost two weeks after declaring the dates for Himachal Pradesh on October 12. The delay has led the opposition raise questions on deviations from the norm. They had alleged that Gujarat poll dates were not declared to help the Centre announce sops for the state. There are total 4.33 Crore electors in the state who will exercise their franchise during the two phases of the poll. Out of the 182 seats, 13 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and 27 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. According to the number of polling booths in the state has been increased from 44579 in 2012 to 50128 in 2017.
BJP has ruled the state since 1998, Congress is seeking to make a comeback. The poll panel said that voting for Gujarat elections in the first phase will take place across 89 constituencies in 19 districts. The second phase of voting will take place in 14 districts consisting of 93 constituencies.
Here is the list of districts and constituencies where voting will take place in December:
|Poll Events
|Phase-1
(89 Constituencies)
|Phase-2
(93 Constituencies)
|Date of Issue of Gazette Notification
|14.11.2017
|20.11.2017
|Last Date of Nominations
|21.11.2017
|27.11.2017
|Date for Scrutiny of Nominations
|22.11.2017
|28.11.2017
|Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures
|24.11.2017
|30.11.2017
|Date of Polling
|09.12.2017
|14.12.2017
|Date of Counting
|18.12.2017
|18.12.2017
|Date before which election shall be completed
|20.12.2017
|20.12.2017
|Phase – I (89 Assembly Constituencies)
|Sr.
No.
|Name of District
|No. & Name of
Assembly Constituency
|1
|Kachchh
|1
|Abdasa
|2
|Mandvi
|3
|Bhuj
|4
|Anjar
|5
|Gandhidham (SC)
|6
|Rapar
|2
|Surendranagar
|60
|Dasada (SC)
|61
|Limbdi
|62
|Wadhwan
|63
|Chotila
|64
|Dhrangadhra
|3
|Morbi
|65
|Morbi
|66
|Tankara
|67
|Wankaner
|4
|Rajkot
|68
|Rajkot East
|69
|Rajkot West
|70
|Rajkot South
|71
|Rajkot Rural (SC)
|72
|Jasdan
|73
|Gondal
|74
|Jetpur
|75
|Dhoraji
|5
|Jamnagar
|76
|Kalavad (SC)
|77
|Jamnagar Rural
|78
|Jamnagar North
|79
|Jamnagar South
|80
|Jamjodhpur
|6
|Devbhumi Dwarka
|81
|Khambhalia
|82
|Dwarka
|7
|Porbandar
|83
|Porbandar
|84
|Kutiyana
|8
|Junagadh
|85
|Manavadar
|86
|Junagadh
|87
|Visavadar
|88
|Keshod
|89
|Mangrol
|9
|Gir Somnath
|90
|Somnath
|91
|Talala
|92
|Kodinar (SC)
|93
|Una
|10
|Amreli
|94
|Dhari
|95
|Amreli
|96
|Lathi
|97
|Savarkundla
|98
|Rajula
|11
|Bhavnagar
|99
|Mahuva
|100
|Talaja
|101
|Gariadhar
|102
|Palitana
|103
|Bhavnagar Rural
|104
|Bhavnagar East
|105
|Bhavnagar West
|12
|Botad
|106
|Gadhada (SC)
|107
|Botad
|13
|Narmada
|148
|Nandod (ST)
|149
|Dediapada (ST)
|14
|Bharuch
|150
|Jambusar
|151
|Vagra
|152
|Jhagadia (ST)
|153
|Bharuch
|154
|Ankleshwar
|15
|Surat
|155
|Olpad
|156
|Mangrol (ST)
|157
|Mandvi (ST)
|158
|Kamrej
|159
|Surat East
|160
|Surat North
|161
|Varachha Road
|162
|Karanj
|163
|Limbayat
|164
|Udhna
|165
|Majura
|166
|Katargam
|167
|Surat West
|168
|Choryasi
|169
|Bardoli (SC)
|170
|Mahuva (ST)
|16
|Tapi
|171
|Vyara (ST)
|172
|Nizar (ST)
|17
|Dangs
|173
|Dangs (ST)
|18
|Navsari
|174
|Jalalpore
|175
|Navsari
|176
|Gandevi (ST)
|177
|Bansda (ST)
|19
|Valsad
|178
|Dharampur (ST)
|179
|Valsad
|180
|Pardi
|181
|Kaprada (ST)
|182
|Umbergaon (ST)
|Phase – II (93 Assembly Constituency)
|Sr.
No.
|Name of District
|No. & Name of
Assembly Constituency
|Ahmedabad
|39
|Viramgam
|40
|Sanand
|41
|Ghatlodia
|42
|Vejalpur
|43
|Vatva
|44
|Ellisbridge
|45
|Naranpura
|46
|Nikol
|47
|Naroda
|48
|Thakkarbapa Nagar
|49
|Bapunagar
|50
|Amraiwadi
|51
|Dariapur
|52
|Jamalpur – Khadia
|53
|Maninagar
|54
|Danilimda (SC)
|55
|Sabarmati
|56
|Asarwa (SC)
|57
|Daskroi
|58
|Dholka
|59
|Dhandhuka
|Banaskantha
|7
|Vav
|8
|Tharad
|9
|Dhanera
|10
|Danta (ST)
|11
|Vadgam (SC)
|12
|Palanpur
|13
|Deesa
|14
|Deodar
|15
|Kankrej
|3
|Patan
|16
|Radhanpur
|17
|Chanasma
|18
|Patan
|19
|Sidhpur
|4
|Mahesana
|20
|Kheralu
|21
|Unjha
|22
|Visnagar
|23
|Becharaji
|24
|Kadi (SC)
|25
|Mahesana
|26
|Vijapur
|5
|Sabarkantha
|27
|Himatnagar
|28
|Idar (SC)
|29
|Khedbrahma (ST)
|33
|Prantij
|6
|Arvalli
|30
|Bhiloda (ST)
|31
|Modasa
|32
|Bayad
|7
|Gandhinagar
|34
|Dahegam
|35
|Gandhinagar South
|36
|Gandhinagar North
|37
|Mansa
|38
|Kalol
|8
|Anand
|108
|Khambhat
|109
|Borsad
|110
|Anklav
|111
|Umreth
|112
|Anand
|113
|Petlad
|114
|Sojitra
|9
|Kheda
|115
|Matar
|116
|Nadiad
|117
|Mehmedabad
|118
|Mahudha
|119
|Thasra
|120
|Kapadvanj
|10
|Mahisagar
|121
|Balasinor
|122
|Lunawada
|123
|Santrampur (ST)
|11
|Panchmahal
|124
|Shehra
|125
|Morva Hadaf (ST)
|126
|Godhra
|127
|Kalol
|128
|Halol
|12
|Dahod
|129
|Fatepura (ST)
|130
|Jhalod (ST)
|131
|Limkheda (ST)
|132
|Dahod (ST)
|133
|Garbada (ST)
|134
|Devgadhbaria
|13
|Vadodara
|135
|Savli
|136
|Vaghodia
|140
|Dabhoi
|141
|Vadodara City (SC)
|142
|Sayajigunj
|143
|Akota
|144
|Raopura
|145
|Manjalpur
|146
|Padra
|147
|Karjan
|14
|Chhota Udepur
|137
|Chhota Udaipur (ST)
|138
|Jetpur (ST)
|139
|Sankheda (ST)