Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Poll dates, result dates and list of districts and constituencies

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the dates of Gujarat Assembly Elections. It will take place in two phases on December 9 and 14. While the counting of votes will take place on December 18 along with the results for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2017, where elections are to be held on November 9. The announcement has set the stage for a high-stake battle between the ruling BJP and Congress.

The EC has announced the schedule of Gujarat elections almost two weeks after declaring the dates for Himachal Pradesh on October 12. The delay has led the opposition raise questions on deviations from the norm. They had alleged that Gujarat poll dates were not declared to help the Centre announce sops for the state. There are total 4.33 Crore electors in the state who will exercise their franchise during the two phases of the poll. Out of the 182 seats, 13 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and 27 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. According to the number of polling booths in the state has been increased from 44579 in 2012 to 50128 in 2017.

BJP has ruled the state since 1998, Congress is seeking to make a comeback. The poll panel said that voting for Gujarat elections in the first phase will take place across 89 constituencies in 19 districts. The second phase of voting will take place in 14 districts consisting of 93 constituencies.

Here is the list of districts and constituencies where voting will take place in December:

Poll Events Phase-1

(89 Constituencies)

Phase-2

(93 Constituencies)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification 14.11.2017 20.11.2017 Last Date of Nominations 21.11.2017 27.11.2017 Date for Scrutiny of Nominations 22.11.2017 28.11.2017 Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures 24.11.2017 30.11.2017 Date of Polling 09.12.2017 14.12.2017 Date of Counting 18.12.2017 18.12.2017 Date before which election shall be completed 20.12.2017 20.12.2017

Phase – I (89 Assembly Constituencies) Sr.

No. Name of District No. & Name of

Assembly Constituency

1 Kachchh 1 Abdasa 2 Mandvi 3 Bhuj 4 Anjar 5 Gandhidham (SC) 6 Rapar 2 Surendranagar 60 Dasada (SC) 61 Limbdi 62 Wadhwan 63 Chotila 64 Dhrangadhra 3 Morbi 65 Morbi 66 Tankara 67 Wankaner 4 Rajkot 68 Rajkot East 69 Rajkot West 70 Rajkot South 71 Rajkot Rural (SC) 72 Jasdan 73 Gondal 74 Jetpur 75 Dhoraji 5 Jamnagar 76 Kalavad (SC) 77 Jamnagar Rural 78 Jamnagar North 79 Jamnagar South 80 Jamjodhpur 6 Devbhumi Dwarka 81 Khambhalia 82 Dwarka 7 Porbandar 83 Porbandar 84 Kutiyana 8 Junagadh 85 Manavadar 86 Junagadh 87 Visavadar 88 Keshod 89 Mangrol 9 Gir Somnath 90 Somnath 91 Talala 92 Kodinar (SC) 93 Una 10 Amreli 94 Dhari 95 Amreli 96 Lathi 97 Savarkundla 98 Rajula 11 Bhavnagar 99 Mahuva 100 Talaja 101 Gariadhar 102 Palitana 103 Bhavnagar Rural 104 Bhavnagar East 105 Bhavnagar West 12 Botad 106 Gadhada (SC) 107 Botad 13 Narmada 148 Nandod (ST) 149 Dediapada (ST) 14 Bharuch 150 Jambusar 151 Vagra 152 Jhagadia (ST) 153 Bharuch 154 Ankleshwar 15 Surat 155 Olpad 156 Mangrol (ST) 157 Mandvi (ST) 158 Kamrej 159 Surat East 160 Surat North 161 Varachha Road 162 Karanj 163 Limbayat 164 Udhna 165 Majura 166 Katargam 167 Surat West 168 Choryasi 169 Bardoli (SC) 170 Mahuva (ST) 16 Tapi 171 Vyara (ST) 172 Nizar (ST) 17 Dangs 173 Dangs (ST) 18 Navsari 174 Jalalpore 175 Navsari 176 Gandevi (ST) 177 Bansda (ST) 19 Valsad 178 Dharampur (ST) 179 Valsad 180 Pardi 181 Kaprada (ST) 182 Umbergaon (ST)

Phase – II (93 Assembly Constituency) Sr.

No. Name of District No. & Name of

Assembly Constituency

Ahmedabad 39 Viramgam 40 Sanand 41 Ghatlodia 42 Vejalpur 43 Vatva 44 Ellisbridge 45 Naranpura 46 Nikol 47 Naroda 48 Thakkarbapa Nagar 49 Bapunagar 50 Amraiwadi 51 Dariapur 52 Jamalpur – Khadia 53 Maninagar 54 Danilimda (SC) 55 Sabarmati 56 Asarwa (SC) 57 Daskroi 58 Dholka 59 Dhandhuka

Banaskantha 7 Vav 8 Tharad 9 Dhanera 10 Danta (ST) 11 Vadgam (SC) 12 Palanpur 13 Deesa 14 Deodar 15 Kankrej