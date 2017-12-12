Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: PM Modi to take sea-plane from Sabarmati to visit Ambaji temple

Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tomorrow travel in a sea-plane from Sabarmati river in the city to Dharoi dam in Mehsana district, the first-ever flight by such a craft in the country.

His return journey would also be by the same sea-plane. “Tomorrow for the first time in the history of the country a sea-plane will land on the Sabarmati river. I will go to Ambaji in the sea-plane after landing in Dharoi dam and come back,” Modi announced at a poll rally here.

“Our party had planned my road show tomorrow. However, the administration has not given permission and I had time so I decided to go to Ambaji in the sea-plane,” Modi said.

“We cannot have airports everywhere, so our government has planned to have these sea-planes,” Modi said. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said this is for the first time in the history of the country that a sea-plane will land on a water body and that will be the Sabarmati river.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel in the plane from here to Dharoi. He will visit Ambaji temple and come back from Dharoi to Sabarmati in the same plane,” Rupani said.