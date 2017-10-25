Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / India / Gujarat: Two phase Assembly elections on December 9, 14

Gujarat: Two phase Assembly elections on December 9, 14

— By IANS | Oct 25, 2017 01:55 pm
FOLLOW US:

PTI Photo by Kamal Singh

New Delhi: The Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday.

The Commission had already announced that the results for Gujarat polls will be announced along with that of Himachal Pradesh on December 18. The first phase of the Gujarat election will cover 89 constituencies in 19 districts while the second phase will cover 93 constituencies spread across 14 districts.

Wednesday’s announcement came after the poll panel faced criticism over the delay in announcing the election schedule in the BJP-ruled state.


It had been expected to announce the Gujarat dates on October 12 when it declared the polling schedule for Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh. Opposition parties alleged that the delay had given the state and central governments more time to announce sops for Gujarat.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…

  • Simultaneous polls challenging task

    Holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and State Assemblies has come into focus once again after the Election Commission favouring…

  • BJP: Get real, deliver vikas

    If the BJP wanted the Tamil film Mersal to banish without a trace at the box-office, then it went about…

  • The challenge for Social Democrats is daunting

    Since the Second World War, the centre-right and centre-left parties have played a crucial role in rebuilding democracy in Western…