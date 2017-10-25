Gujarat: Two phase Assembly elections on December 9, 14

New Delhi: The Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday.

The Commission had already announced that the results for Gujarat polls will be announced along with that of Himachal Pradesh on December 18. The first phase of the Gujarat election will cover 89 constituencies in 19 districts while the second phase will cover 93 constituencies spread across 14 districts.

Wednesday’s announcement came after the poll panel faced criticism over the delay in announcing the election schedule in the BJP-ruled state.

It had been expected to announce the Gujarat dates on October 12 when it declared the polling schedule for Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh. Opposition parties alleged that the delay had given the state and central governments more time to announce sops for Gujarat.