Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Non bailable warrant for Hardik Patel, Shankersinh Vaghela acquires outfit

Gandhinagar: The announcement of elections in Gujarat on Wednesday marked a day of fast paced developments as rebel Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela announced ”acquisition” of the All India Hindustan Congress (AIHC) to contest the forthcoming polls and the three young turks – Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakore and Jignesh Mevani, who head the Patidar, OBC and Dalit ethnic groups – made clear their resolve to work for BJP’S defeat at the hustings.

Meanwhile, a Sessions court in the north Gujarat town of Visnagar on Wednesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel and Sardar Patel Group (SPG) leader Lalji Patel, both spearheads of the Patidar movement arraigned against the BJP led government, for not attend-ing court hearings. The police had filed the case against Hardik and 17 others for attacking the office of BJP legislator Rushikesh Patel during a protest rally in July 2015. “I have been regularly attending court hearings, except for this last one, and have not heard of warrants being issued for a single absence,” Lalji Patel told media-persons.

Dinesh Bhambaniya, an aide of Hardik, expressed similar sentiment. “It is a measure of the government’s desperation and will further dim BJP’s chances. Rest assured, we will seek judicial redressal of our grievances,” said PAAS leader Atul Patel. Earlier in the day rebel Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela, who floated the Jan Sankalp Morcha as an informal third front, on Wednesday cemented his electoral ambitions with the announcement that he was ”allying” with a dormant Jaipur registered political outfit, the All India Hindustan Congress (AIHC), with a tractor as its poll symbol.

“We do not have much of a base in Gujarat, so we have handed over our symbol to ”Bapu” as we sought to align with a well-accepted leader,” said Anil Sharma, national general secretary of the party. Vaghela’s outfit will contest all 182 seats of the Gujarat Assembly. He made it clear that paucity of time had made him align with the Jaipur outfit as registering a new political party and seeking a symbol was a cumbersome process. The Aam Admi Party (AAP) has already announced its first list of 12 candidates for the ensuing polls.

The Gujarat BJP on its part expressed optimism that it would be able to achieve its target of bagging 150 out of 182 seats in Gujarat. “We are ready and prepared and this will be our gift to the Prime Minister,” a spokesperson of the Gujarat BJP said. Chief Minister Rupani greeted the announcement of elections with the comment that his party would contest the elections on the developmental plank and exuded confidence of victory.

“Poll surveys indicating a BJP win are already saying what we have been pointing out for long,” he added. However both Chief Minister Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel singled out Hardik terming him a ”liar” and a Congress ”agent” for allegedly having a closed door meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi during his Ahmedabad visit on Monday.

All the three youth leaders – Hardik, Alpesh and Mevani – welcomed the polls and made clear their resolve to defeat BJP at the hustings. Alpesh has formally joined Congress, Hardik has put up conditions for support to them while Mevani said that the ruling party will face the fury of the Dalit onslaught in these polls. A controversy was stirred up after Gujarat Congress elections in-charge former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot accused the Gujarat government of using the police to snoop at the hotel where Gandhi stayed during his last visit.

The hotel management had confirmed that the police had taken away CCTV footage from the hotel internal surveillance system.TV channels had aired footage of Patel’s visit to the hotel though he said it was to meet Gehlot and Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki. “There is nothing to hide if I meet Rahul Gandhi and will definitely do so when he comes next. Why is BJP getting labour pains over my meetings,” Hardik said.

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani said the time has come to gift BJP leaders with blood pressure tablets since they will need it on good measure. Hardik was equivocal that if Congress accepted their demands, their outfit would have no hesitation in supporting the opposition. Alpesh Thakore said booth level planning and people’s support will ensure victory for the Congress.