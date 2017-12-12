Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Has Narendra Modi lowered the political discourse of this poll season?

Gujarat assembly elections have reached its final stage and emotions are running high cutting across party lines. Both sides the challenger, Congress as well as the ruling dispensation BJP are involved in a heated political discourse and are leaving nothing to chance and hoping that December 18 will see their party winning the coveted seat. Like every election, this election is also seeing the typical mud slinging, opposition barbs and usual banter which is to be expected in a normally contested election, but make no mistake this election is anything but ordinary and the stakes are very high in this prestige battle.

India’s 14th Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a mission and everyday for the past two months has been campaigning pretty hard in the battlefield and using his wonderful oratory skills to impress upon the electorate and telling them about the 22-year reign of BJP in Gujarat and how the development of the state has changed the dynamics. PM Modi is also targetting the opposition and making charge against dissenting groups, but in recent past, it has gone out of control and the contest has turned pretty hostile and rather personal. It all started with Congress’ elite leader Mani Shankar Aiyar calling PM Modi a ‘neech kisam ka aadmi’ (low caste) and PM Modi latched on to it and said it was an attack on his character and said that people of Gujarat will teach Congress a much-needed lesson and will wipe them out of the state. The Grand Old Party took the necessary step and suspended Aiyar and told him to publicly apologise for demeaning the office of PM.

But, this was not an aberration and PM Modi now turned his guns on a meeting which coincidentally took place at Aiyar’s residence which also had presence from Pakistani establishment and it also included former PM Manmohan Singh, former vice-president Hamid Ansari and former Army chief with eminent journalists. The meeting was supposed to discuss Indo-Pak relations and how to resolve the Kashmir conflict. PM Modi out of nowhere came to the conclusion that during this private dinner party Gujarat elections were discussed and Pakistan is trying to interfere in India’s domestic politics. Usually, calm and composed former PM Singh lost his cool and demanded an apology from PM Modi for trying to belittle his credentials and accusing him of treason.

Where do we go from all this? Both sides have been guilty of playing to the gallery and Congress cannot take the high moral ground as it also has made unwarranted and unparliamentary jibes at PM Modi in various regards and called him many names during this political slugfest. PM Modi has been feeling the heat over this polls and over his long political career he has been guilty of making personal comments and getting carried away with emotions and it doesn’t look good on India’s PM to involve Pakistan, Mughals, Rohingyas, Aurangzeb, Italian roots in a contest which BJP is saying will be fought on development and work done by the government for the past twenty-two years.

BJP is after a long time is facing a battle which will go down to the wire and PM Modi must understand that elections will come and go, but the institutions are very sacred and it should be respected with the utmost integrity. Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi should sit together to charter a roadmap for India’s vibrant democracy and should maintain the decorum of India’s sovereignty and integrity and elections should not spoil the fabric of Indian Republic.

Post Script: Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s foot in the mouth comment against PM Modi rightfully was condemned and Aiyar was suspended from the Congress. Same cannot be said about BJP’s national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao’s rather distasteful tweet on Rahul Gandhi comparing him with Khilji, Babur, Mughals and what not. No action has been taken yet by BJP against Rao for his ill thought out tweets. Just a thought!