Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Hardik Patel, Mevani won’t join Congress, but will play along

Gandhinagar: Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel and Dalit spearhead Jignesh Mevani may not join the Congress but are expected to emerge as it’s natural ally in view of their fierce opposition to the ruling BJP in the state.

Both are currently involved in hard bargaining with the opposition party in Gujarat for their support on a charter of demands which is likely to be accepted with some changes. The third part of the ethnic ‘triad’ — OBC youth leader Alpesh Thakore — has already joined the opposition ranks.

This seems to be the shape of things to come from the line Hardik Patel has been taking during his just concluded highly successful tour of Saurashtra region. While addressing rallies, he has been stressing on the urgent need to vote the BJP out of power in the ensuing elections. Asked by a reporter whether it amounted to his calling for voting the Congress, he said, ‘‘My community knows whom to vote for to defeat the BJP,” he said.

The Congress, which is seeking to harness the anti-BJP turmoil in ethnic groups within the state, had on Sunday called for a meeting with the agitating Patidar leadership after PAAS threatened to do an ‘Amit Shah’ with Rahul Gandhi who is currently touring south Gujarat.

Agitating Patidars, it will be recalled, had disrupted an Amit Shah-Vijay Rupani show of strength at Surat in September last year forcing the two to cut short their speeches and leave the venue. PAAS moderated its stand after the meeting on Monday to say that it will neither support nor oppose the Gandhi visit. Both the PAAS and the Congress leadership had described the meeting held at the state Congress headquarters as positive and had resolved to carry forward their ‘dialogue’. Hardik has been demanding reservation for his community and has made it conditional that it should not be at the cost of others.

Meanwhile, Dalit youth leader Jignesh Mevani on Thursday made it clear that he would not join any political party, including the Congress. ”I have been invited by many Congress leaders to join the party but I am not likely to join any political party before the ensuing Assembly elections.

Mevani told mediapersons, “We have put forward a 17 point charter of demands and only if the Congress assures a favourable conclusion shall we announce our support”.

Both leaders have been indulging in a game of political feints and swerves with the Congress realizing the importance of their support to breach the BJP citadel. As part of it, Hardik had a meeting with NCP leader Praful Patel, which he described as a mere courtesy call. The NCP leaders had a different take on the meeting however.

Former Rajasthan chief minister and Gujarat Congress in-charge, Ashok Gehlot, is already on record claiming the support of the three leaders — Hardik, Alpesh and Mevani — for the Congress.

Both Hardik and Mewani have made clear their opposition to the BJP. With the leadership of both built on an anti-BJP platform, any attempt to mellow their stand will lead to erosion of their support base.