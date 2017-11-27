Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Congress spokesperson Rekhaben Chaudhary resigns

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Congress spokesperson Rekhaben Chaudhary tendered her resignation as primary member of party, spokesperson and all other posts. The resignation comes a few days before the Gujarat assembly elections.

On a same note, on November 22, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP Kanjibhai Patel resigned from the party along with his son, Sunil Patel.

The elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14.

The result will be announced on December 18.