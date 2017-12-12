Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Congress confident of forming government, says Rahul Gandhi

Ahmedabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday declared that his party was confident of taking power in Gujarat and said the BJP was on a losing wicket.

“The BJP has lost its position,” Gandhi told the media, a day after he was named the President of the country’s oldest political party.

“After the first phase voting in the state (December 9), we are confident that we are going to form the government here,” he said.

The second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly election is due on Thursday. The results will be out on December 18.

Gandhi attacked both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over what he said was their silence on corruption.

“Earlier Modiji used to talk about corruption everywhere. But since we raised the issues of Jay Shah (BJP President Amit Shah’s son) and the Rafale defence deal (with France), he stopped talking about corruption,” the Congress leader said.

He alleged that the BJP’s rule of Gujarat had only helped a few.

“In the last 22 years, Modiji and (Chief Minister Vijay) Rupaniji have initiated only one-sided development here, the one only for 5 to 10 people. Not everyone has been given their due.”