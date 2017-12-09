Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: 397 ‘crorepati’ candidates in fray for polls

Mani Shankar Aiyar’s indiscretion: A boon for the BJP The Congress may have put up a sanctimonious act by suspending the intemperate and indiscreet party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar…

Why has doctor-patient trust eroded? Doctor-patient relationship is a pious one, based on trust and faith. That is why a patient feels better going to…

Obama takes off where Hamid Ansari left One wonders if Barack Obama’s comments about Indian Muslims were influenced by what Hamid Ansari said in Bangalore three and…

T in Trump stands for trouble President Donald Trump, playing the proverbial bull in the global China shop, has risked Middle East peace and the security…