Gujarat Assembly Election 2017: Nitish Kumar-led JD-U to contest on its own

New Delhi: The Janata Dal-United faction led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced it will contest the Gujarat Assembly elections on its own, and not form an alliance with the BJP. It also urged the Election Commission to decide the party symbol case on urgent basis in view of the upcoming polls.

“We will contest the Gujarat Assembly elections on our traditional seats,” JD-U General Secretary K.C. Tyagi told reporters here.

He said the party will not form an alliance with the BJP in the state.

“We won’t form any alliance with any party, including the BJP,” Tyagi said.

He said that earlier when the JD-U was part of the National Democratic Alliance it fought elections in Gujarat without any alliance. The JD-U had contested in around four-five seats in the 182-seat assembly. In 2012, the JD-U won one seat in Gujarat. The Rajya Sabha member requested the poll panel to hear the party’s symbol case on urgent basis citing the assembly elections in Gujarat on December 9 and 14.

“As the Gujarat polls have been announced, we request the Election Commission to give its verdict on the matter soon so that we can also announce our party’s candidate,” he said.

Lashing out at the rebel faction led by Sharad Yadav, Tyagi said the documents submitted by them in the party symbol case are “fabricated, forged and false”.

“The EC has twice disposed of the party symbol matter in our favour. The documents submitted by the Sharad Yadav faction are fabricated, false and forged,” the JD-U General Secretary said.

“The Election Commission was informed by Javed Raza (of the Sharad Yadav group) that Nitish Kumar has been appointed party President. Now how can he himself (Raza) claim that no election for the party President’s post was held last year?” he asked.

Tyagi slammed opposition leaders for demanding that the party symbol case be referred to Parliament’s ethics committee or privileges committee.

“In a press conference, CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury, Congress leader Anand Sharma and Nationalist Congress Party leader Tariq Anwar demanded that the matter be referred to the ethics or privileges committee. Who are they to advise?” he asked.

He alleged that a few days ago two senior Congress leaders tried to “pressurise” the Rajya Sabha Chairman over the party’s symbol case.

“Few days ago, two senior Congress leaders met the Vice President at a dinner party and requested him to help in the Sharad Yadav matter. Trying to influence the matter is completely unworthy, illegal and unconstitutional,” Tyagi added.

The JD-U has witnessed a split after the Nitish Kumar faction formed an alliance with the BJP to rule Bihar in July after dumping the RJD and Congress. It has joined the BJP-led NDA.