Gujarat: Ahead of polls, state govt hikes salaries of ASHA workers by 50 percent

Gandhinagar: In a poll-bound Gujarat, the state government on Tuesday announced a 50 per cent hike in the salaries of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers in the state.

The ASHA workers are local women who act as health activists in their area.

In September, the ASHA workers went on protest demanding equal rights, pay and social security benefits.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Gujarat, launched Innovative mobile-phone Technology for Community Health Operations (ImTeCHO) aimed to empower ASHA workers and to develop maternal, neonatal and paediatric care.

The pay hike comes before the upcoming Gujarat elections, scheduled to be held before December 18.