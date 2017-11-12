GST was implemented with nod from all political parties, says Sitharaman

Gandhinagar : Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said Goods and Services Tax (GST) was implemented with the agreement of all political parties and is making changes based on the needs, adding the Congress Party is trying to interpret the fact, reports ANI.

“Modiji government listens to everything what public says and respond to people. The GST was implemented with the agreement of all political parties. We are ready if there is need for any change in the GST, like the Centre did in yesterday’s GST Council meeting. The Congress party is trying to interpret the fact,” she told the media.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took to Twitter and said, “Ministry of Finance must be complimented for ‘improving’ macro-economic situation in four months and 10 days!”

“4 months and 10 days is the time taken for common sense to germinate, flower and ripen into a fruit,” said in another tweet.

On Friday, the former Finance Minister said that he and his party are vindicated by the cuts in the GST rates.

“Congress is vindicated. I am vindicated. The merit of capping GST at 18 percent is now recognised,” Chidambaram tweeted.

He mocked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the government has learned its lesson because of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

“When GST rate is capped at 18 per cent, this government would have learnt its lesson belatedly. Thank you, Gujarat. Your elections did what Parliament and common sense could not do (sic),” he wrote.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday announced moving 178 items from the 28 per cent to the 18 per cent tax bracket under the GST, applicable from November 15.

The changes in the tax system were decided at the 23rd GST Council meeting headed by the finance minister, at Guwahati on Friday.

‘Not bothered about someone else’s stand on Arunachal’

Ahmedabad: Rebuffing China’s objection to her visit to Arunachal Pradesh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the northeastern state is an Indian territory and the country is not concerned about someone else’s opinion on it. On Monday, China had objected to Sitharaman’s first visit to the border state on Saturday and Sunday, saying her tour of the “disputed area” was not conducive to peace in the region.

India had rejected Beijing’s objection and asserted that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of the country. “What is the problem? There is no problem. It is our territory, we will go there,” she said in a reply to a query on China’s reaction on her visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

