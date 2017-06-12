Free Press Journal
Home / India / GST: 14 products and their must-know rate card

GST: 14 products and their must-know rate card

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jun 12, 2017 12:11 pm
The GST Council which met in Delhi on Sunday also decided that traders, manufacturers and restaurant owners with turnover of up to Rs 75 lakh can opt for a composition scheme and pay taxes at the rate of 1, 2, and 5 per cent respectively. The council also lowered GST rates on children’s drawing books to nil from 12%. Computer printers will attract 18% tax as against the earlier 28%.

There’s also good news for the country’s large diabetics population: GST on insulin has been lowered to 5% and agarbatti will now attract a tax of 5%, while schoolbags will be levied 18% GST. Tax rate on kajal has been lowered to 18% from 28%.

“GST Council has reduced tax rates of 66 items as against representations received for 133 items,” Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters in Delhi after the 16th meeting of the GST Council. The next meeting of the council will be on June 18, when it will take up lottery taxes and the issue pertaining to e-way bill.


On the issue of review of GST rate on hybrid cars, it was decided that the council will take it up after considering states’ comments on a detailed paper issued on the matter earlier.

GST: Money savers

  • 01

    Packaged food

    Packaged food, including some fruits and vegetables, pickles, toppings, instant food, sauces revised from 18% tax to 12%. Earlier it was from 0% to 26%.

  • 02

    Agarbattis

    Agarbatti revised from 12% to 5%. Earlier the tax on agarbatti was almost negligible. 

  • 03

    Dental wax

    Dental wax revised from 28% to 8%. Earlier it used to be 26%.

  • 04

    Insulin

    Insulin revised from 12% to 5%

    Insulin Injection Pic: alobacsi.com

  • 05

    Plastic beads

    Plastic beads revised from 28% to 18%. Earlier used to be from 6% to 26%

  • 06

    Plastic turpolin

    Plastic turpolin revised from 28% to 18%. Earlier rate was 26%

  • 07

    School bags

    School bags revised from 28% to 18%. At present the rate is at 5%

  • 08

    Exercise books

    Exercise books revised from 18% to 12%. Current rate is 2%

    books

  • 09

    Colouring books

    Colouring books revised from 12% to nil. 

  • 10

    Pre-cast concrete pipes

    Pre-cast concrete pipes revised from 28% to 18%

  • 11

    Cutlery

    Cutlery revised from 18%  to 12%

  • 12

    Tractor components

    Tractor components revised from 28% to 18%

  • 13

    Computer printers

    Computer printers revised from 28% to 18%

  • 14

    Movie tickets

    Gst on movie tickets below Rs 100 cut to 18% and 28% tax imposed on tickets costing above Rs 100. Earlier the rate used to be from 45% up to 100%

