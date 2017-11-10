GST network still not strong: Punjab FM Manpreet Singh Badal

New Delhi: Ahead of Goods and Services Council Meet in Guwahati today, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said that the GST network is still not strong. “GST network is still not strong. We hope they look into our suggestions,” the minister said.

The Finance Minister said that he, along with his state counterparts, had written a letter to Union minister Arun Jaitley on three major issues of the GST. “All finance ministers had written a letter to Union FM on three major issues in GST. First- the GST rates need to be brought down, second – there are compliance issues with the GST, and third- the GST network is still not strong.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting is set to cut rates on nearly 150-200 items in its two-day meet, which starts today in Guwahati. Since the implementation of GST on July 1, the tax brackets have been changed for over 100 items.