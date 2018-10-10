GSET 2018 answer key released, you can now check at gujaratset.ac.in

The answer keys for the Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) has been released. The exam was conducted by Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara on September 30. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer keys on the official website of GSET which is gujaratset.ac.in.

Steps to check GSET answer keys 2018

Step 1: Firstly, visit the official website of GSET which is gujaratset.ac.in

Step 2: once you reach at the home page click on ‘Download provisional answer key for GSET September 2018’

Step 3: Enter your registration number, SBC collect reference number

Step 4: after entering the details, a pdf file with answer keys will open

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates can send a written request in prescribed format available on website http://www.gujaratset.ac.in, to the Member Secretary, Gujarat State Eligibility Test, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, B – Block, Chameli Baug, Nr. University Guest House, Prof. C. C. Mehta Road, Vadodara – 390 002, if they want to raise objections on answer keys.

“In case the challenge of any candidate regarding answer key(s) is accepted, the fee will be refunded to such candidate. In all other cases the fee once paid will not be refunded,” said the GSET notification.

“GSET Agency’s decision on the challenges shall be final and the result will be declared on the basis of final answer keys and No Grievances with regards to answer key(s) after declaration of result of GSET will be entertained,” it added.