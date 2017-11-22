Government mulls introducing bill to end triple talaq in winter session of the Parliament

New Delhi: Though the apex court has invalidated the century-old practice of talaq-e-biddat (instantaneous triple talaq), the Modi government wants to outlaw it by making it a penal offence, which may entail a jail term apart from monetary fine.

The government will either amend the existing provisions in statutes such as the Dissolution of Muslim Marriage Act and the Indian Penal Code or will draft a new law in this regard. A ministerial committee is being set up to examine the possibilities. The committee is likely to include representatives from ministries of law and justice, women and child welfare, social justice and empowerment and minority affairs. The new law or an amendment bill will be tabled in the winter session of Parliament.

As the law stands today, a victim of ‘talaq-e-biddat’ or instant triple talaq would have no option but to approach the police for redressal of her grievance as Muslim clergy would be of little assistance to her. Even the police are helpless as no action can be taken against the husband in the absence of punitive provisions in the law.

In August, the Supreme Court struck down the controversial Islamic practice of instant divorce as arbitrary and unconstitutional. But there have been reports of a number of divorces by way of ‘talaq-e-biddat’ even after the judgement, the functionaries said. This could be because of lack of awareness and the absence of deterrent punishment, they said.

Despite advisories being issued to the members of the community against the archaic practice, there seemed to be no decline in the cases of divorce by ‘talaq-e-biddat’, they claimed.

Soon after the SC judgement, the government had said that a law on triple talaq might not be necessary as the order was now the law of the land. They felt that the provisions of the Indian Penal Code were sufficient to deal with cases when aggrieved women approached police.

In a recent case of ‘talaq-e-biddat’, a man working with a leading educational institution divorced his wife through WhatsApp and SMS, the functionaries said quoting media reports.