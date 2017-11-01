Government extends deadline for filing Income Tax Returns to November 7

New Delhi: The government has extended the last date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) and tax audit reports till November 7. A senior official said that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) further extended the “due date” by a week, considering the “representations made by various stakeholders”.

“On consideration of representations from various stakeholders for further extension of ‘due date’, being 30th September 2017 for those liable to file returns by 30.09.2017 and to facilitate ease of compliance by the taxpayers, CBDT has further extended the ‘due-date’ for filing Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit prescribed under the Income-tax Act,1961 pertaining to AY 2017-18 from 31st October, 2017 to 7th November, 2017 for all such taxpayers,” a statement reads. This is the second extension given to the taxpayers after the first deadline expired on September 30 and it was extended till October 31.