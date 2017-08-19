Good decision on AIADMK merger in one-two days, says OPS

Chennai: Talks on the merger of the AIADMK factions are going on “smoothly” and a “good decision” will be out in a day or two, the leader of one of the factions, O. Panneerselvam, said on Saturday.

“There are no differences in the AIADMK and the talks for the merger as desired by the people of Tamil Nadu and cadre of AIADMK are proceeding smoothly. As early as possible and in a day or two, a good decision will be reached,” the former chief minister said after consultations with leaders supporting him.

He said they were working towards protecting the organization founded by MGR and carried on by Jayalalithaa and to follow the path shown by them.

Panneerselvam’s remarks assume significance in the context of the resumed parleys between his faction and the other headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy for the merger. On Friday the two factions were almost close to the merger and an announcement was expected at the Jayalalitha memorial at Marina beach but last minute complications delayed such a possibility.

The Chief Minister on Thursday announced a judicial probe into death of Jayalalitha and conversion of her residence in Poes Garden as a memorial which was aimed at paving the way for the merger between the two factions.