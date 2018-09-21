Golden Goose sells these crumbly ‘Superstar’ sneakers for Rs 38,000; Twitterati can’t believe it, here’s their reaction

Internet is filled with many odd and weird things and sometimes weird things get famous, the same happened to a pair of tattered ‘Superstar Tape Sneaker’ which went viral on internet.

Recently, shoe brands are uploading some weird pair of shoes on their websites which they thing can become a new trend in fashion industry, but they instead become a joke. This time a show company tried to glorify poverty by releasing a really cheap looking shoe. Golden Goose, an Italian Shoe Brand, manufactured the Superstar Tape Sneaker which are worn out, dusty and taped-up.

The brand chose to display these shoes on an American retail chain Nordstrom and let us warn you the shoe may look cheap but in reality these pairs are being sold for $530 which is a whopping Rs. 38,000.

Here’s the look of the “crumbly” shoes, tell us whether its worth Rs 38000 or not.

The description of the “crumbly” shoes reads, “Crumply, hold-it-all-together tape details a distressed leather sneaker in a retro low profile with a signature sidewall star and a grungy rubber cupsole”.

As soon as this shoe was released online people started expressing their thought on Twitter, some people went ahead and called the design distasteful and stupid. Here are some reactions by Twitterati.

we’ve already got a problem if any clothing description says “crumply, hold-it-all tape details a sneaker” but it’s even bigger when that sneaker costs $530!!!!!!!!1111!!!!!111!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yngTTyVVQ2 — joon (@joonlee) September 19, 2018

#GoldenGoose y’all need to GIT with these. Oh free shipping though 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/TRi82GHYUH — Allie Paige Carter (@alliepaigeee) September 20, 2018

In 2016, Golden Goose faced the same situation for featuring a line of sneakers with tape and scuff marks available in pink and blue colors for $590.