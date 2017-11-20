Gold biscuits worth Rs 1.5 cr seized from boat off Mandapam

Rameswaram(TN): Nearly 5.5 Kg of gold biscuits meant to be smuggled into the country were seized from a boat off Mandapam coast today and one person arrested in this connection, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team comprising Q branch police and customs department officials intercepted a country boat which arrived here from Sri Lanka and seized the yellow metal worth Rs 1.5 crore from it, they said.

One Nazir was arrested and the boat was impounded, police said.