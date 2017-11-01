Goa to host inaugural India-US Ocean Dialogue today

Washington: Goa would host the inaugural India-US Ocean Dialogue beginning today, the state department has said. The dialogue, aimed at promoting sustainable development of the Blue Economy, is being hosted by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Institute of Oceanography (CSIR-NIO) in Goa.

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, Judith Garber will lead a high-powered American delegation. Garber will be joined by Dr. Sunil Kumar Singh, Director of CSIR-NIO, and Joint Secretary Americas Division, from the Ministry of External Affairs Munu Mahawar.

She will participate in discussions about the Blue Economy, cooperation in sustainable marine resource management, fisheries governance, marine pollution, maritime law enforcement, and scientific research, State Department said. According to the World Bank, the Blue Economy is sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs, and ocean ecosystem health.