Goa: Shiv Sena seeks cop’s suspension over assault on patient held for fraud

Panaji: The Shiv Sena in Goa has demanded the suspension of a police inspector, alleging that his subordinates thrashed a cancer patient, who is an accused in a financial fraud case. The incident took place on March 25 evening when Amit Naik was arrested by the Sanguem police in Netravalim area of South Goa district, about 60 km from here, for skipping the summons of a court in Maharashtra’s Pune district in connection with the case against him, the Sena said.

However, a senior Goa police official said that Naik had tried to run away while he was being apprehended, and that there was a scuffle during which he got injured. He said that an inquiry into the alleged assault would be conducted if Naik’s family files a complaint. Goa Shiv Sena chief Jitesh Kamat alleged that Naik was mercilessly beaten up by two policemen and as many civilians while he was in custody. Naik, who is suffering from cancer, was being treated at a hospital in Mumbai due to which he could not appear before the Pune court, Kamat told reporters here yesterday.

“We demand that Sanguem police inspector Sagar Ekoskar be immediately placed under suspension as a sub-inspector and a constable attached to that police station had mercilessly beaten up Amit Naik,” Kamat said. Naik was initially treated at the district hospital in Margao and later admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital near here after he allegedly suffered damage to his kidney, he claimed.

When contacted, South Goa Superintendent of Police Arvind Gawas said an inquiry would be conducted into the incident when they receive a formal complaint from accused’s family. Gawas said the incident took place when the police had gone to execute the summons issued to Naik. “The accused tried to run away (when the police went to nab him) and there was a scuffle during which he was injured,” he said.