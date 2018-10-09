Goa: MLA’s son’s speeding BMW car mows down two girls, angry mob sets car on fire

In another case of rash driving, a 20-year-old girl was killed and her 19-year-old sister got injured after meeting with an accident. The BMW car is owned by Aldona MLA Glen Ticlo and his son Kyle was behind the wheels. The accident occurred when two sisters were crossing the NH-4 highway near Gandhi Nagar in Belagavi. According to traffic police, the accident took place at 6.05 pm. The eyewitness M Killedar said, angry mob broke the windshield of the car and tried to set the car on fire and they also blocked the highway for 15 minutes.

Police has detained 25-year-old Kyle Ticlo for questioning and has been sent for medical test. Kyle has been booked for rash and negligent driving. They claimed that Kyle was speeding and had lost control of the vehicle. Police said the accident occurred when Tamreen Khalid Bispi and her sister Tehaniyat, both residents of Azad Nagar in Belagavi, were crossing the national highway to go to the fruit market.