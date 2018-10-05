Goa BJP MLA Michael Lobo slams government over unemployment

Panaji: Goa BJP MLA and Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo has lambasted his own coalition government for not doing enough to make government jobs available to the youth, claiming that people are “very disturbed” due to growing unemployment in the state. Lobo, who was one of the claimants to a ministerial berth during a recent reshuffle but could not make the cut, also said that lack of job creation was forcing local youngsters to leave the state or indulge in illegal activities.

“There is no doubt that during the last few years, under your leadership, Goa has progressed tremendously in all fields, but at the same time, development will have no meaning if the youth of Goa are left unemployed. “At present the people of Goa are very disturbed due to this unemployment problem,” Lobo said in his letter to Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Lobo’s comments come at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led ruling coalition is facing instability following the prolonged health concerns of Parrikar. The party is also gearing up for Lok Sabha polls.

He also accused the government of not doing enough to fill up government vacancies, claiming that frustrated youngsters were migrating from the state and country in search of employment. Some youth indulge in illegal trade to earn the daily bread as they do not have any source of income. It is time that we think about these sons of the soil and fill up these vacant posts and create some employment opportunities for the youth of Goa, he said, while requesting Parrikar to appoint a minister in-charge for employment.