GES 2017: Women empowerment vital for nation’s development, says PM Modi

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pitched for women empowerment stressing it is vital for overall development of the nation. Speaking at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, the Prime Minister said the theme, ‘women first, prosperity for all’ has made the edition of GSE stand out.

“In Indian mythology, women are an incarnation of Shakti- the Goddess of power and we believe women empowerment is vital to our development,” he said.

The Prime Minister further remembered women warriors such as Rani Laxmi Bai and Ahilya Devi for their bravery. He also mentioned names of Kalpana Chawla, Sunita Williams, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Sania Mirza who are examples of empowered women.

“Indian women continue to lead in different walks of life. Our space programmes, including the Mars Orbiter Mission, have had immense contribution from women scientists. Kalpana Chawla and Sunita Williams, both of Indian origin, have been part of US space missions,” the prime minister said.

“Three out of four oldest High Courts in India are now headed by women judges. Our sportswomen have done the country proud. This very city of Hyderabad is home of Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Sania Mirza, who have brought laurels to India,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi also outlined the focus areas of the summit including healthcare, digital economy, media and energy saying all are most relevant and important to mankind today. He further stressed that the summit not only connects Silicon Valley to Hyderabad but also strengthens the ties between US and India.

On a related note, the summit is being hosted for the first time in South East Asia by the Governments of India and the United States.

With the theme of “Women First, Prosperity for All,” the three-day summit will witness majority of women participants, with over ten countries being led by all-female delegation.