GES 2017 in Hyderabad Live: You've proven transformation change is possible, Ivanka to PM Modi

— By FPJ Web Desk | Nov 28, 2017 05:26 pm
Ivanka Trump, adviser and daughter of United States President Donald Trump, has arrived at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), the GES Summit venue. She is scheduled to first meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and will then make a keynote address at the business meet.

Ivanka Trump arrived in India early on Tuesday morning for the three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad. She will be leading the US delegation for the eighth edition of the summit.


While Ms Trump has been to India before, this will be her first visit as a senior White House adviser. She was invited for the summit earlier this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit to the US.

Hyderabad : NDRF personnel at the venue of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 in Hyderabad on Tuesday. PTI Photo by Shailendra Bhojak (PTI11_28_2017_000040B)

Hyderabad : The entrance of HITECH city, venue of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit illuminated at Hyderabad on Monday. Ivanka Trump, the Adviser & daughter of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit tomorrow in the city. PTI Photo by Shailendra Bhojak(PTI11_27_2017_000202B)

 

The inaugural session of the summit will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Ivanka. PM Modi will also host a dinner for the US President’s daughter at Hyderabad’s Falaknuma Palace.

