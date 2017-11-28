GES 2017 in Hyderabad Live: You’ve proven transformation change is possible, Ivanka to PM Modi

Ivanka Trump, adviser and daughter of United States President Donald Trump, has arrived at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), the GES Summit venue. She is scheduled to first meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and will then make a keynote address at the business meet.

Ivanka Trump arrived in India early on Tuesday morning for the three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad. She will be leading the US delegation for the eighth edition of the summit.



While Ms Trump has been to India before, this will be her first visit as a senior White House adviser. She was invited for the summit earlier this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit to the US.

.@IvankaTrump comments on U.S. efforts to fuel entrepreneurship so that Americans can turn their dreams into incredible legacies. #GES2017 pic.twitter.com/NmATh4V4hs — GES2017 (@GES2017) November 28, 2017

.@IvankaTrump: Just consider, if #India closes the labor-force gender gap by half, your economy could grow by over $150 billion in the next 3 years. #GES2017 pic.twitter.com/KWWk1pKyCU — GES2017 (@GES2017) November 28, 2017

.@IvankaTrump: Here in India, I want to applaud PM @narendramodi for his firm belief that “The progress of humanity is incomplete without the empowerment of women.” #GES2017 — GES2017 (@GES2017) November 28, 2017

.@IvankaTrump: Fueling the growth of women-led businesses isn’t simply good for our society – it’s good for our economy. One study estimates that closing the gender entrepreneurship gap world-wide could grow our global GDP by as much as 2%. #GES2017 pic.twitter.com/urgwqOdDMM — GES2017 (@GES2017) November 28, 2017

.@IvankaTrump: We must ensure women entrepreneurs have access to capital, access to networks and mentors, and access to equitable laws. #GES2017 — GES2017 (@GES2017) November 28, 2017

.@IvankaTrump:When women work, it creates a unique multiplier effect.Women are more likely than men to hire other women, and to give them access to capital, mentorship and networks.Women are also more likely to reinvest their income back in their families & communities. #GES2017 — GES2017 (@GES2017) November 28, 2017

.@IvankaTrump: In the last decade, women have made remarkable strides in starting new businesses… Today, more than 11 mn women in the United States own businesses. They employ nearly 9 mn workers, and generate over $1 trillion in revenue. #GES2017 pic.twitter.com/SIjjGydbvg — GES2017 (@GES2017) November 28, 2017

What you are achieving here is truly extraordinary. From your childhood selling tea to your election as India’s Prime Minister, you’ve proven that transformational change is possible: Ivanka Trump at #GlobalEntrepreneurshipSummit pic.twitter.com/1nfAlCq6zR — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2017

.@IvankaTrump: Thank you, Prime Minister @NarendraModi…for all that you are doing to build #India as a thriving economy – a beacon of democracy – and a symbol of hope to the world. What you are achieving is truly extraordinary. #GES2017 — GES2017 (@GES2017) November 28, 2017

.@IvankaTrump: Through your own enterprise, entrepreneurship, and hard work, the people of #India have lifted more than 130 mn citizens out of poverty – a remarkable improvement, and one I know will continue to grow under the leadership of Prime Minister @NarendraModi. #GES2017 — GES2017 (@GES2017) November 28, 2017

.@IvankaTrump: This is the first time #India has hosted the #GlobalEntrepreneurshipSummit. It is a symbol of the strengthened friendship between our two peoples, and the growing economic and security partnership between our two nations. #GES2017 — GES2017 (@GES2017) November 28, 2017

.@IvankaTrump: It’s wonderful to be in this ancient city (#Hyderabad) brimming with transformative technology – now, your tech centers may even outshine your world-famous #Biryani. — GES2017 (@GES2017) November 28, 2017

.@IvankaTrump: Today, we come together to celebrate what is happening here in #India, what is happening in the United States – and all over the world: #entrepreneurs are revolutionizing our economies, and improving our societies. You are rewriting the rules. #GES2017 — GES2017 (@GES2017) November 28, 2017

.@IvankaTrump: Some may have tried to convince you that the risk is too great – and the reward too small. But you are here today because you are not afraid to fail. You want to OWN your future… I want to congratulate you on all you have already accomplished. #GES2017 — GES2017 (@GES2017) November 28, 2017

.@IvankaTrump: This year’s Summit is focused on a theme that is key to our future: WOMEN FIRST, PROSPERITY FOR ALL. I am proud that for the first time ever, women make up the majority of the 1500 entrepreneurs selected to attend. #GES2017 — GES2017 (@GES2017) November 28, 2017

.@IvankaTrump: Only when women are empowered to thrive; will our families, our economies, and our societies reach their fullest potential. #GES2017 — GES2017 (@GES2017) November 28, 2017

What you are achieving here is truly extraordinary.: #IvankaTrump to PM Modi at #GlobalEntrepreneurshipSummit pic.twitter.com/WQdJwYCRux — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2017

.@TelanganaCMO K. Chandrasekhar Rao delivers a welcome address at the opening plenary of #GES2017. pic.twitter.com/9vhzpMZv8C — GES2017 (@GES2017) November 28, 2017

PM Modi, #IvankaTrump and Telangana CM KC Rao at the #GlobalEntrepreneurshipSummit in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/lkth3pCHT0 — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2017

Women first, Prosperity for all. PM @narendramodi met @IvankaTrump, Advisor to the US President and Leader of the US delegation, ahead of the inauguration of #GES2017 in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/eTRk3kqoyM — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 28, 2017

PM Modi, #IvankaTrump and Telangana CM KC Rao at the #GlobalEntrepreneurshipSummit in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/6HomgABipq — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2017

The #GES2017 will go a long way in strengthening India-US bilateral ties. Will provide a huge impetus to entrepreneurship in India! pic.twitter.com/bAiRYu65rx — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) November 28, 2017

Delegates, entrepreneurs, speakers – we welcome you to #GES2017 in Hyderabad, India. We hope your experience is rich, colourful and illuminating @incredibleindia pic.twitter.com/D0acZm0Oi0 — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) November 28, 2017

Hyderabad is geared up to host over 5000 of the world’s best entrepreneurs and investors! #GES2017 pic.twitter.com/kI418J8O4W — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) November 28, 2017

Hyderabad: EAM Sushma Swaraj met Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the US President and Leader of the US delegation at #GlobalEntrepreneurshipSummit; MEA says they had a productive discussion on women entrepreneurship and empowerment. pic.twitter.com/dVkpZflWmH — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2017

Stage is set for the 2017 Global Entrepreneurship Summit. Stay tuned for updates. #GlobalEntrepreneurshipSummit #GES2017 pic.twitter.com/EG21SRF4xL — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) November 28, 2017

Thank you for the warm welcome. I’m excited to be in Hyderabad, India for #GES2017. https://t.co/1U08h5L9Rm — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 28, 2017

Visuals from #GlobalEntrepreneurshipSummit, PM Modi will be inaugurating the summit, both PM & Ivanka Trump will also address the gathering #GES2017 pic.twitter.com/LuKT86PZ1u — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2017

The inaugural session of the summit will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Ivanka. PM Modi will also host a dinner for the US President’s daughter at Hyderabad’s Falaknuma Palace.