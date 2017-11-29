GES 2017: All about ‘Mitra’, the robot who stole the show from Modi and Ivanka!

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump inaugurated the three-day Global Entrepreneur Summit (GES) in Hyderabad. While the main topic of the Summit was about global entrepreneurs in India, but the show was stolen by the dazzling display of dance with music and light with a touch of technology fascinated the delegates at Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

But the centre of attraction was ‘Mitra’, an indigenous robot developed by Bengaluru-based start-up, Invento Robotics. Mitra was one of two of the company’s humanoid bots present at the event.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Mitra runs on a propriety operating system. The company sells multiple versions of the robot, customised for different sectors such as corporates and banking. It uses different chipsets depending upon the customisation and integrations that are incorporated within the humanoid. In some versions it uses Qualcomm’s chipsets.

The robot features fibre glass body, and comes with a touchscreen on its chest, which can come handy when there is a lot of ambience noise. On a single charge, Mitra can work upto 8-10 hours.

Mitra also features a facial recognition technology which the company says is quite accurate, allowing the robot to quickly identify the person and deliver the customised services. The humanoid also understands multiple languages, but at the moment, Mitra supports Kannada and English, and the company is soon going to add Hindi language too.

The company is pushing the device primarily as a smart customer support assistance, but the company sees that it can be used in various other cases as well. Mitra robot is also serving humans in a few Canara Bank branches as well as PVR Cinema outlets in Bengaluru.

It walked up to Modi and Ivanka, who were requested to launch the summit logo by the flags of their respective countries on the display one after the other. The robot was programmed to welcome them with their names on pressing the flags.

It was Modi who was first requested to press Indian flag but Ivanka also pressed the US flag simultaneously. The robot could not perform its function properly and the name of only Narendra Modi could be heard.

About Invento Robotics

Invento Robotics was set up in October 2015. Invento Makerspaces, as it was originally called, was initially set up as an educational start-up. It was only in 2015, when one of the start-up’s robots gained a little notoriety at a market fair, that the founders realised they had another field they could better contribute to.

The company has been founded by Balaji Viswanathan, who has previously worked in Silicon Valley and technology companies such as Microsoft. Viswanathan was recently in news for being the most followed person on Quora. The company has been closely working with National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) and Associated Chambers of Commerce of India (ASSOCHAM).

