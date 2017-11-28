GES 2017: 10 things to know about Hyderabad’s Falaknuma Palace, that will host Ivanka Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump are going to dine at the luxurious Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad today. Falaknuma Palace is known as world’s largest dining hall. PM Modi will host Ivanka Trump at Hyderabad Nizam’s famous ‘101 Dining Hall’ where 101 guests can sit at a time.

Ivanka Trump arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad early Tuesday morning. Ivanka reached the state capital ahead of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit scheduled today. The inaugural session of the summit will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Ivanka.

Here are 10 things you need to know about Hyderabad’s Falaknuma Palace

1. Hyderabad’s Falaknuma Palace was built in 1893 by Nawab Vikar-ul-Umra, prime minister of Hyderabad. It is a historical place, and was handed over to the 6th Nizam Hyderabad around 1897-1898.

2. The Palace is private property of Nizam family. Till 2000 it was opened for public.

3. The Taj Group’s restoration process began in 2010. After renovation, it was opened for public in November 2010.

4. The palace was built in an area of 32 acres, is 5 km away from Charminar (Hyderabad’s famous monument and mosque)

5. The lavish place has 22 halls and 60 rooms.

6. The Falaknuma Palace has a majestic blend of Italina and Tudor architecture.

7. In the 101 dining hall, 101 guest can be seated at a time. The chairs of dining were made by a rose wood

8. The palace has a library with a carved walnut roof.

9. It also has a collection of Nizam artefacts, including paintings, statues, furniture, books and extensive collection.

10. Two billiards table were designed by Burroughs and Watts from England. One of which is in Buckingham Palace and the other in the palace’s billiards room.