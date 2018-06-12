Bengaluru: A 26-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the murder of Kannada tabloid editor Gauri Lankesh last September, police said on Tuesday.

“In connection with the Gauri Lankesh case, the SIT has arrested Parshuram Wagmare, hailing from Sindagi (in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district),” Special Investigation Team Investigation Officer M.N. Anucheth said in a statement.

The accused was produced in a court here on Tuesday and was sent to 14 days of police custody for interrogation.

“His (Wagmare’s) role in the conspiracy and other details will be revealed later as it would affect the investigation at this stage,” the statement added.

The SIT has so far taken into custody at least four others in connection with the murder.

On March 2, 37-year-old K.T. Naveen Kumar was taken into custody after nearly 15 illegally possessed bullets were recovered from him by police.

Lankesh, 55, the Editor of “Lankesh Patrike”, was shot dead outside her residence in the city’s suburb by unidentified assailants on September 5 last year. According to the police, of the total seven bullets fired by the unidentified men, three had hit Lankesh — two in the chest and one in the forehead.