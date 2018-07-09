Gangster Munna Bajrangi shot dead inside UP jail; 10 facts to know about the mafia don

Gangster Munna Bajrangi, who was accused of killing a BJP MLA in 2005, was shot dead inside the jail premises in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, July 9. The jailor, his deputy, and two others have been suspended and a judicial inquiry into the incident has been ordered. The shocking incident took place at around 6:30 am at the District Jail in Baghpat when the inmates were having tea, another prisoner Sunil Rathiat fired at the gangster, killing him instantly. He is survived by his wife and three children. Meanwhile, his advocate V Srivastava said that the gangster was brought to the District Jail in Baghpat from Jhansi on July 8. Talking about the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityananth said, “I have ordered a judicial inquiry and suspension of the jailor. Such an incident occurring inside jail premises is a serious matter. Will conduct an in-depth investigation and strict action to be taken against those responsible.”

The incident comes days after Bajrangi’s wife had claimed of a threat to his life and accused the Yogi Adityanath government.

#WATCH Seema Singh, wife of Gangster Munna Bajrangi, says, “I want to tell UP CM Adityanath ji that my husband’s life is in danger. A conspiracy is being hatched to kill him in a fake encounter.” (29.06.18) pic.twitter.com/o2uCuePKJe

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2018



Here are key facts about Gangster Munna Bajrangi: