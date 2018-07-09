Gangster Munna Bajrangi shot dead inside UP jail; 10 facts to know about the mafia don
Gangster Munna Bajrangi, who was accused of killing a BJP MLA in 2005, was shot dead inside the jail premises in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, July 9. The jailor, his deputy, and two others have been suspended and a judicial inquiry into the incident has been ordered. The shocking incident took place at around 6:30 am at the District Jail in Baghpat when the inmates were having tea, another prisoner Sunil Rathiat fired at the gangster, killing him instantly. He is survived by his wife and three children. Meanwhile, his advocate V Srivastava said that the gangster was brought to the District Jail in Baghpat from Jhansi on July 8. Talking about the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityananth said, “I have ordered a judicial inquiry and suspension of the jailor. Such an incident occurring inside jail premises is a serious matter. Will conduct an in-depth investigation and strict action to be taken against those responsible.”
The incident comes days after Bajrangi’s wife had claimed of a threat to his life and accused the Yogi Adityanath government.
#WATCH Seema Singh, wife of Gangster Munna Bajrangi, says, “I want to tell UP CM Adityanath ji that my husband’s life is in danger. A conspiracy is being hatched to kill him in a fake encounter.” (29.06.18) pic.twitter.com/o2uCuePKJe
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2018
Here are key facts about Gangster Munna Bajrangi:
- Born in 1967 at Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, Munna Bajrangi’s real name was Prem Prakash Singh.
- He studied till grade 5 and was fond of arms since his teenage. The first case was filed against him when he was 17 years old. He was held for fighting and possessing illegal arms.
- Bajrangi survived even after being shot nine times in an encounter in 1998 in Delhi.
- He was part of Gajraj Singh’s gang in Jaunpur and later joined Mukhtar Ansari’s gang in the 90s. He was also known as Mukhtar Ansari’s right-hand man. Ansari’s gang had influence all over the Eastern Uttar Pradesh and was operated from the Mau region.
- Bajrangi was accused in over 40 murder and extortion cases and once carried a reward of Rs 7 lakh on his head.
- He was arrested from Mumbai in October 2009, for the murder of BJP lawmaker Krishnanand Rai in 2005. Seven people died in total.
- Since his arrest, Bajrangi was lodged in Jhansi Jail and was brought to Baghpat district jail on July 8 to appear in an extortion case.
- In 2012, Bajrangi had contested the UP election from jail as a joint candidate of Apna Dal and the Peace Party. He lost to Samajwadi Party’s Shraddha Yadav and came in the third position.
- In March 2016, Bajrangi’s younger brother-in-law Pushpajeet, who looked after his business, was killed in Lucknow. The case is still unsolved.
- In 2017, the Uttar Pradesh government ordered the transfer of 48 criminals from their current jails to jails across other states. Bajrangi was one of them.