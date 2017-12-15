Ganga River pollution: NGT bans plastic item in Haridwar, Rishikesh; imposes Rs 5000 fine on violators

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday reiterated its 2015 order banning the use, sale, manufacturing and storage of plastic items in the pilgrimage towns of Haridwar and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

The tribunal ordered a fine of Rs 5,000 on the violators. The ban includes plastic items used in any form such as polybags, items used for serving or packing food and others.

In July and December 2015, the bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar had expressed displeasure at the pathetic state of affairs on the banks of the river Ganga and had reprimanded the civic authorities.

The tribunal then passed a slew of orders to make the river pollution-free. However, the use of plastic items continued unabated. The tribunal’s earlier directions were also aimed at making the Ganga pollution-free, thereby allowing devotees to take a dip and collect clean water from the river.